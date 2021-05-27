Clearview AI Hit With Sweeping Legal Complaints Over Controversial Face Scraping in Europe

What Happened: Kuaishou, China’s second-most popular short video platform after Bytedance’s Douyin, has banned the livestreamer Yin Shihang. He has been reprimanded for hype-driven sales, vulgar performances, and false advertising during a broadcast on a recent Saturday. The anchor, who enjoys eight million followers on Kuaishou, billed the livestream event as an engagement proposal to his girlfriend Tao Lulu. This marketing tactic attracted particular attention and the broadcast was among the top-trending on the social site nationally. However, the engagement did not go ahead and instead, it turned into a five-hours sales event — netting sales of $7.2 million. It is not the first time Yin had used this marketing tactic to attract viewers for his broadcast. Netizens called this out as false advertising, and Kuaishou received over 230,000 complaints.