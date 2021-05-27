newsbreak-logo
WarnerMedia Chief Jason Kilar Says He's Staying at Company Through 2022

NewsTimes
 3 days ago

With speculation swirling about Jason Kilar's potential exit from WarnerMedia — given the conglomerate's looming combo with Discovery — the CEO told staffers at a town hall meeting Thursday that he plans to stay with the company at least through next year. "My plan and my focus is to remain...

Businesscorpmagazine.com

AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Discovery Combine Operations to Create Standalone Company

AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a premier, standalone global entertainment company. Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock, Reverse Morris...
Businesstheubj.com

CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar is supposedly stepping down from the organization

Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia, is supposedly stepping down from the organization in the wake of the AT&T declarations. To spin WarnerMedia off to its own division and to merge it with Discovery. Kilar was one of the originators of Hulu, served on the governing body at DreamWorks Animation, and was an executive at Amazon. He accepted the part of CEO at WarnerMedia on May 1, 2020. Like the arrival of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the declaration that all of Warner Bros films in 2021. It will be delivered theatrically and on HBO Max around the same time.
Businesscampaignlive.com

WarnerMedia and Discovery join to form world’s second biggest media company

AT&T will spin off the WarnerMedia business it acquired three years ago and combine it with rival Discovery to form the world’s second biggest media company after Disney. Under the deal, AT&T will receive $43bn (£30.3bn) in a combination of cash, debt securities and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt, with AT&T’s shareholders taking a 71% stake in the new company. Discovery’s shareholders would get the remaining 29%.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

David Zaslav And John Stankey Outline Plans For Merging Discovery And WarnerMedia, Addressing Future Of Jason Kilar, CNN, Streaming

In an hour-long press briefing, Discovery CEO David Zaslav and AT&T CEO John Stankey outlined plans for the companies’ $43 billion merger. “We’re going to be one company,” Zaslav said. “One company, one culture, one mission.” As to the timing of the deal, Stankey said he felt the entertainment portfolio had achieved “escape velocity” in recent months. Given the broader objectives of AT&T, which has been investing in 5G and other technology for its broadband and wireless networks, he added, “It became clear to me that we were going to need a different capital structure.”
Businessthestreamable.com

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Reportedly Eyeing Exit After Discovery Deal

Streaming video visionary or Hollywood heel? Your opinion of WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar may depend on which side of the screen is most important to you. For cord cutters, Kilar’s bold HBO Max moves have been revolutionary. For directors, actors, and creative types, Kilar has been something of a villain. Now, the man at the top of HBO Max may be making his way out.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

WarnerMedia to Merge With Discovery to Make Multibillion Mega-Company

WarnerMedia and Discovery will join forces to create one of the nation’s biggest media companies after AT&T reportedly agreed to spin off its media wing. The New York Times reports that AT&T struck a deal Monday to merge WarnerMedia group with fellow media giant Discovery in a move that will see HBO, Warner Bros. studios, and CNN all brought into an even bigger multibillion-dollar empire. The deal is expected to be completed next year, according to the Times. Last year, WarnerMedia and Discovery raked in a combined total of $41 billion in sales—if that was repeated at the new merged company, it would become the second-biggest media company in the U.S. behind Disney. The Guardian reports that AT&T is expected to control most of the new company when it’s created in 2022, but David Zaslav, the chief executive of Discovery, is frontrunner to lead it.
EntertainmentIGN

HBO Max Boss Staying at WarnerMedia For Now

Jason Kilar isn't planning on leaving WarnerMedia anytime soon, according to a new report from Deadline. The New York Times previously reported that Kilar was negotiating his exit last week. “My plan and my focus is to remain here in my CEO role at WarnerMedia," Kilar told staff in a...
