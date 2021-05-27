How the Trump Administration Twisted Coronavirus Intelligence

Two stories reported by CNN yesterday seem to conflict. At the same time that President Biden asked the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to uncover the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, he also shut down an investigation by the State Department looking into the virus’s genesis. (A State Department spokesman indicated that the investigation ended, rather than being canceled.) How could the president both ask the intelligence community to look more closely at where COVID-19 came from, and ask the State Department, which includes an intelligence bureau, to stop? The answer lies in the Trump administration’s politicization of intelligence related to SARS-CoV-2, which I saw firsthand in the White House.