Concert to honor our American heroes with all-star performances and tributes on Sunday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. EST on PBS. Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, is pleased to announce that thanks to Association leadership, the organization is proud to sponsor of the 32nd National Memorial Day Concert on PBS. For more than three decades, this multi-award-winning television event has honored the military service of men and women in uniform, their families and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.