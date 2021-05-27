Overwatch Ban Hammer on Over 10,000 Cheaters from Blizzard

MMO players are understandably concerned about the state of World of Warcraft after Blizzard’s disastrous player losses over the last few years, but Overwatch is in far more trouble. You might not like WoW’s updates, but it’s making bank – and the same can’t be said for Overwatch. (If it could be said, Blizzard would be saying it, and it’s not.) We’ve been watching the game for five years, but the last couple haven’t gone great, largely because the live shooter has been very obviously backburnered while Blizzard builds Overwatch 2, which is kind of a sequel and kind of an upgrade to the original. While Blizzard has added new players during the pandemic thanks to free-play events, it’s not clear whether those players are sticking around during the dry spell, and the abrupt departure of Jeff Kaplan pretty much freaked everyone out. In spite of the previews given at BlizzConline, it’s obvious OW2 is still a long way off.