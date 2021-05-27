newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Overwatch Ban Hammer on Over 10,000 Cheaters from Blizzard

By Oscar Hernandez
Posted by 
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The video game industry has its fair share of having cheaters in-game, but Blizzard has recently banned a large number of hackers. The developers of Overwatch have been monitoring the characteristics of hackers over the past few years of the game, "A number of teams are dedicated to not only actioning accounts found guilty of hacking, but also improving our systems to help with automatic detection." community manager Josh Nash comments on Blizzard general discussions.

www.dbltap.com
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
539
Followers
4K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheaters#Statistics#Game Developers#Video Game Industry#Hackers#Blizzard Developers#Overwatch 2#Hacking#The Game#Automatic Detection#Today#Tabs#Cheater Outcomes#Fair Share
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone has now banned over 500,000 cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone co-developer Raven Software has revealed that over 500,000 cheaters have been banned from the battle royale's servers. In a recent tweet from the studio's official social media channel, Raven said that after banning over 30,000 "malicious accounts" on May 13, that brings the total number of bans to "over half a million accounts".
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Overwatch 2: Blizzard Reveals Torbjörn’s Redesign

Blizzard has revealed another Overwatch 2 hero redesign, and we know know what everyone’s favorite Swedish engineer will soon look like. Torbjörn will have a more futuristic vibe when Overwatch 2 arrives. He has a black and red color scheme on the default skin, which is perhaps a shoutout to...
Video GamesGamespot

New Overwatch Skins For Heroes Of The Storm Turn Blizzard Icons Into Cosplayers

Blizzard's MOBA Heroes of the Storm just received a new Overwatch cosplay event, turning iconic Blizzard characters like Starcraft's Jim Raynor into Soldier 76. Skins for the event also include a Roadhog skin for World of Warcraft's Stitches, a Reaper skin for Diablo's demon hunter Valla, and a Reinhardt skin for the Diablo crusader Johanna.
Video GamesNME

Over half a million cheaters have been banned from ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’

Raven Software has confirmed that over half a million players have been banned from Call Of Duty: Warzone for cheating since the game first launched in 2020. The developer revealed the number on Saturday (May 15) when it announced a recent ban wave that permanently banned 30,000 accounts from the free-to-play battle royale game. “[The new ban wave brings] us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone,” it wrote.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Overwatch 2 will rework Bastion “from the ground up”

We got our first in-depth look at Overwatch 2 PvP today, as the devs revealed that the game will drop to 5v5 matches with two supports, two DPS, and one tank. But that’s not the only big change for the sequel – a number of heroes are getting big changes, too. Some specific changes were showcased on the stream, but full reworks are on the table, too, and one of the revamped heroes will be Bastion.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - S1x v.1.0.3 - Game mod - Download

X Labs clients restore missing features removed by the developers and further the capabilities of the games. Additional Content: Clients contain additional weapons and maps ported from other games. Improved Security: Exploits that exist in the Steam versions of the game have been patched providing a safer gaming environment. Mods...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Blizzard Working on Secret Overwatch 2 Game Mode

Members of the Overwatch development team live-streamed Overwatch 2 on May 20, giving fans a glimpse at what's to come. Hero developments, new PvP, and competitive game modes are in the works for Overwatch 2. Geoff Goodman, lead hero designer of Overwatch 2 talks about a new game mode development in progress. "Developing a new mode, it has taken into account how competitive it will be, it was brought up earlier based on the role set we want to make sure it doesn't have any ties to the situation" Geoff Goodman comments on the broadcast.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

All Overwatch 2 Tank Changes

Overwatch 2 is now in development with new game modes and changes coming soon. The recent announcement of Overwatch 2 and gameplay has shown fans a lot of changes are coming with one focus being tank heroes. The combat team system will be changing its player vs player from a team of six to a team of five, allowing certain roles on the team. Each team will have two damage, two support heroes, and one tank hero. This means a lot of changes and characteristics are coming to our favorite tank heroes.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Overwatch 2 Is Removing The Second Tank Slot From PVP Teams

There's a pretty major change coming to the player vs player component of Overwatch and Overwatch 2 in the near future. According to the game's new director, Aaron Keller (Jeff Kaplan's replacement), Overwatch PVP matches will be reduced from six players per team, down to just five. Sorry Tank players, but there'll no longer be a second Tank per team. Going forward, all teams will be comprised of two damage, two support, and just one Tank.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Absolutely everything we know about Blizzard's Overwatch 2

LATEST - Five New Maps Revealed. Blizzard's Development Update on Overwatch 2 was a treasure trove of information. We got a brand new look at some of the new Hero Appearances, updated information on Ability Changes, and... New Maps!. We now know that Overwatch 2 is going to feature at...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Biggest highlights from the Overwatch 2 PvP livestream

Overwatch 2 developers have been hard at work creating the sequel and, as a result, have been relatively quiet since BlizzConline in February. Today, the team held a developer livestream that showed nearly two hours of live gameplay and detailed how player vs. player (PvP) competition will look in the future.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 Showcase Introduces Meta Shift and New Maps

Blizzard’s Overwatch released in 2016 and became the mainstay game in the now highly competitive hero shooter genre with competition from Paladins and a few other games that have generally fallen off the radar over time. With its fun, intense and varying gameplay each game, Overwatch garnered the attention of many and now has a respectable eSports league via the Overwatch League. In 2019, Blizzard Entertainment announced that Overwatch 2 would be coming to fans soon and would include a single player campaign as well as changes to the multiplayer mode, maps, heroes and other content. The developers hosted a two hour stream to showcase the latest updates and improvements to Overwatch 2. Notwithstanding the introduction of maps and a major multiplayer change, the team did not indicate the expected release date for Overwatch 2.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

The Ascent release date leaked by publisher via Weibo

Curve Digital recently shared a post detailing their upcoming cyberpunk game on Weibo. The publisher's post features information about pre-orders going live as well as the actual release date. The Ascent - release date. According to the Weibo post, The Ascent will launch simultaneously for Xbox Series X, Xbox One,...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Cheater Banned Live on NRG Rogue's Stream

An Apex Legends player was banned for cheating in game on Tanner 'Rogue' Trebb's live stream. In almost every game there are players who go a bit too far to win the match. This is almost inevitable in competitive games especially because players want to get better but sometimes do not have what it takes.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Vikkstar calls out Warzone devs over hackers after tournament drama

Popular UK YouTuber Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Barn has hit out at Warzone developers Raven Software, as hackers run rampant in Verdansk, far worse than he has experienced in any other battle royale title. The hacking problem in Warzone has perhaps been its biggest issue since launching back in March 2020. There...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Blizzard is about to stream some Overwatch 2 PvP gameplay and a Q&A

MMO players are understandably concerned about the state of World of Warcraft after Blizzard’s disastrous player losses over the last few years, but Overwatch is in far more trouble. You might not like WoW’s updates, but it’s making bank – and the same can’t be said for Overwatch. (If it could be said, Blizzard would be saying it, and it’s not.) We’ve been watching the game for five years, but the last couple haven’t gone great, largely because the live shooter has been very obviously backburnered while Blizzard builds Overwatch 2, which is kind of a sequel and kind of an upgrade to the original. While Blizzard has added new players during the pandemic thanks to free-play events, it’s not clear whether those players are sticking around during the dry spell, and the abrupt departure of Jeff Kaplan pretty much freaked everyone out. In spite of the previews given at BlizzConline, it’s obvious OW2 is still a long way off.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Will Have a Reworked Ranked Mode

With Overwatch 2 somewhere on the horizon for 2022, fans and players have been wondering how Blizzard will address certain changes and fixes toward the game. In particular, the subject of ranked play has been something on plenty of Overwatch players, pros, and content creators' minds. After an AMA with developers, there may be some more information available now.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

When Does Overwatch Anniversary 2021 End?

With the recent start of Overwatch Anniversary, the event will last three weeks with events and cosmetics releases. The limited-time event, Overwatch Anniversary, started May 18 and ends June 8. The event is a celebration of the fifth anniversary of Overwatch. It features various cosmetic goodies, such as new hero skins and accessories to go along with.