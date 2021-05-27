Overwatch Ban Hammer on Over 10,000 Cheaters from Blizzard
The video game industry has its fair share of having cheaters in-game, but Blizzard has recently banned a large number of hackers. The developers of Overwatch have been monitoring the characteristics of hackers over the past few years of the game, "A number of teams are dedicated to not only actioning accounts found guilty of hacking, but also improving our systems to help with automatic detection." community manager Josh Nash comments on Blizzard general discussions.www.dbltap.com