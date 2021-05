A look back at the top ten rated wide receiver commits in the internet era and how each fared during their careers in Morgantown. West Virginia has been a hotbed of prolific wide receivers in recent years, with multiple first round picks, and many other wideouts selected in the NFL Draft. Kevin White may have slipped through the cracks as a freak athlete from the JUCO ranks, as did Gary Jennings, who played all over the field in high school and had scouts wondering where he best fit in college (and beyond).