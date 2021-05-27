Columbia Falls Woman Hospitalized After Exchanging Gunshots with Officers
A 38-year-old Columbia Falls woman was hospitalized Wednesday after allegedly exchanging gunshots with law enforcement outside a residence. According to a press release issued by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), deputies from FCSO responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls just after 9 a.m. When deputies arrived, Amanda Zahn reportedly came out of the residence armed with a pistol. The local SWAT team was dispatched to the scene and a negotiator made contact with Zahn.flatheadbeacon.com