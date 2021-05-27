Columbia Falls Woman Hospitalized After Exchanging Gunshots with Officers

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the summer 2016 edition of Flathead Living. On the night Darlene Wilcock was murdered, in April 2003, she told her sister goodbye at their Kalispell home but didn’t say whom she was meeting. Security footage from the Finish Line bar later showed her, in separate frames, with each of the men considered primary persons of interest. When she arrived at Motel 6, where she was found naked and strangled to death early the next morning, cameras captured the 26-year-old checking in alone, neither man anywhere to be found.