Just last week, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released, where Salman Khan, who at 55 is older than my mother, was paired opposite Disha Patani, who at 28 is younger than me. Now I am learning not to be an ageist and judgemental about people’s romantic relationships. But when I don’t see a gender reversal happening on screen where an older woman is allowed to romance a guy half her age, it’s a little difficult for me to stay on course. And just as I was getting over my rage for this one, a Twitter user pointed out how in Sardar Ka Grandson, the Arjun Kapoor starrer that released on Netflix on Tuesday, has Neena Gupta playing Kanwaljeet Singh’s mother.