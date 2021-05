Despite the old adage, it’s safe to assume that when the largest sycamore tree in the state of North Carolina came crashing down during a summer storm in 2017, the sound was deafening. On the day that it fell, the tree in Nash County stood 150 feet tall, had a circumference of 193 inches, and a crown spread (or average of the thinnest and thickest part of the treetop) of 119 feet—so massive that the state recognized it as a “Champion Tree” in 2015, an honor given to the largest native and naturalized trees in North Carolina.