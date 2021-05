More than a quarter of Republicans believe that "true American patriots" may need to resort to violence to save the United States, new polling shows. The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) released polling data on Thursday from a survey conducted in March. The survey examined the prevalence of belief in the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory—which claims that former President Donald Trump is fighting against a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophile Democrats and Hollywood elites—as well as the views of Americans about the direction the country is headed.