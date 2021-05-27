Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Recalled for doubleheader
Szapucki was recalled by the Mets to serve as the 27th man in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Szapucki began the 2021 campaign with Triple-A Syracuse and has recorded a 2.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 13 innings across three appearances (two starts). He'll be available to make his major-league debut out of the bullpen during Thursday's nightcap but will likely head back to the minors following the twin bill.www.cbssports.com