Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Recalled for doubleheader

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Szapucki was recalled by the Mets to serve as the 27th man in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Szapucki began the 2021 campaign with Triple-A Syracuse and has recorded a 2.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 13 innings across three appearances (two starts). He'll be available to make his major-league debut out of the bullpen during Thursday's nightcap but will likely head back to the minors following the twin bill.

www.cbssports.com
