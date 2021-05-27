Xbox Game Pass Shocks Subscribers With 7 New Games

Fun news from Exor Studios as The Riftbreaker will be released on Xbox Game Pass when it comes out this Fall. It's been a minute since we heard news about the game, as we last saw it at PAX West 2019 and got a good look at what it had to offer. Now we know the game will be coming out this year through PC and Xbox consoles, but the addition to Xbox Game Pass is a mighty fine placement for it. Along with the announcement for XGP, the company released a brand new video for the game, which you can check out below. The nearly seven-minute video gives a more in-depth look at the game and what you can expect to see when it eventually is released. While we're waiting for a date to be confirmed, you can check out the Prologue for the game, which is a free download on Steam.