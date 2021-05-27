newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass Shocks Subscribers With 7 New Games

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and Cloud -- can now enjoy seven new games. Of the seven games, three have been added to the PC version while console subscribers have two new games to download and play. As for those making use of the Cloud version of the subscription service, you have three new games to check out. Unfortunately, while seven new games have been added, the biggest dump of releases in a while, none of them are super notable.

