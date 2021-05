God Of War: Ragnarok may be set to take a leaf out of The Last Of Us Part II's playbook. SIE Santa Monica artist Samuel Matthews recently suggested that the in-development sequel could see Kratos begin to pass the torch to his son Atreus, in much the same way that The Last Of Us Part II saw the focus shift from the father figure of Joel to the younger Ellie. Hopefully there are no golf clubs involved this time.