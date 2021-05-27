Invoca Completes the Acquisition of DialogTech to Become the #1 Conversation Intelligence Platform with $100M in Revenue

PropTech leader behind full-building enterprise SaaS platform LatchOS will begin trading on NASDAQ Today. Latch will report first quarter 2021 financial results on June 9 th. NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. ("Latch" or the "Company"), maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform LatchOS, and TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company launched by leading real estate owner, developer, operator, and investment manager Tishman Speyer Properties, L.P. ("Tishman Speyer"), today announced that on June 4, 2021, the parties officially completed their previously announced transaction that resulted in Latch becoming a public company. The transaction was approved at a special meeting of the TSIA stockholders on June 3, 2021. Latch's common stock and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today under the ticker symbols "LTCH" and "LTCHW," respectively.