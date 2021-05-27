Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix Is Turning ‘The House of Flowers’ Into a Movie—& Here’s the First Trailer

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Flowers (AKA La Casa de las Flores) is getting the movie treatment, courtesy of Netflix. The streaming service just dropped the first official trailer for the highly anticipated spin-off movie, which picks up right where we left off in the popular series. (You know, with the De La Mora family running a flower business that looks professional to outsiders, but in reality, it’s masking loads of secrets.)

www.purewow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aislinn Derbez
Person
Cecilia Suárez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Official Trailer#Hidden Secrets#Family Secrets#La Casa De Las Flores#Flowers Series#Aka La Casa#Turning#Streaming#Home#Treasures#Loads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Showsthebrag.com

Here’s everything coming to Netflix Australia in June

Get the latest Film & TV news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox. Netflix Australia has unveiled all the titles set to hit the streaming service in June. There are a few titles worth getting excited about amid the expected sea of unsatisfying true crime documentaries and reality shows I’ve literally never heard of.
MoviesComicBook

New Movie Is One of Netflix's Most Popular in 2021

It can be hard to determine exactly how popular something is on a streaming service like Netflix, since there aren't regular viewership numbers released like there are with traditional TV networks. However, the Netflix Top 10 list has provided a great way for folks to at least get an idea of what's performing well and what other subscribers are checking out. Just going by that list, The MItchells vs. The Machines is the most popular Netflix movie of 2021, at least to this point.
TV & Videosvanyaland.com

Sip on this badass trailer for Netflix’s ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

We’ve been really intrigued by Navot Papushado’s new action movie Gunpowder Milkshake ever since we saw the first hints of it on Karen Gillan’s Instagram a few months ago, and we’re happy to report that the trailer that Netflix and StudioCanal dropped for it earlier on Tuesday is an absolute delight. There are two clear things that we’ve picked up from this trailer: First, it is fantastic that we’re getting a bumper crop of feminist ensemble action films over the next year, especially since they look so much fun (and, in particular, this one looks like a really solid John Woo riff). Second, an actual gunpowder milkshake would probably be disgusting. What do you think they’d cut it with? Would it just taste like gunpowder, or would it just, like, alter the texture like the gold flake in Goldschläger? Ponder this while you watch the footage.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

A Volcano Awakens an Ancient Evil in Trailer For Netflix's KATLA Series

Netflix has released a trailer for an upcoming Scandanavian horror series titled Katla. The story centers on a subglacial volcano that awakens an ancient evil. It looks like a great show worth checking out. I enjoy these kinds of horror stories. In the story, “One year after the violent eruption...
MoviesBroadway.com

Debra Messing Joins Cast of Netflix's 13 Movie Adaptation

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Emmy winner Debra Messing has joined the cast of the upcoming 13 film adaptation, according to Deadline. The stage and screen star will play Evan Goldman’s mother in the Netflix movie, which is based on the Jason Robert Brown musical of the same name.
MoviesScreenrant.com

Army of the Dead Can Fix Netflix's Movie Franchise Problem

Netflix hasn't successfully created major movie franchises, but Army of the Dead could soon fix that ongoing struggle. Zack Snyder's zombie heist film arrived in May, just two months after the filmmaker dropped his long-awaited director's cut, Zack Snyder's Justice League, on HBO Max. Though the new version of Justice League was monumental in terms of exposure, Army of the Dead is the project with the most long-term potential, and Netflix couldn't be happier.
TV Seriesfilmmakermagazine.com

Trailer Watch: Somos., James Schamus’s First Television Series, Soon Premiering on Netflix

James Schamus, Netflix, Somos. Producer, screenwriter and director James Schamus has created a six-episode series, Somos., for Netflix that will premiere June 30. The first trailer has dropped along with a statement by Schamus on the Netflix site. Based on a ProPublica oral history of a cartel massacre in Allende, Mexico, crimes that journalist Ginger Thompson writes were triggered by actions by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the series has two goals, says Schamus:
TV & Videosfiz-x.com

Terrifying New Trailer For Netflix’s A CLASSIC HORROR STORY

Netflix has released a spooky teaser trailer for an upcoming Italian horror movie A Classic Horror Story, which pays tribute to the classic Italian horror movies from directors like Dario Argento and Mario Bava. The movie is about “five carpoolers travel in a motorhome to reach a common destination. Night...
TV ShowsSFGate

Here are all the trailers for new Netflix TV shows and movies in 2021

You want content, well, Netflix has got it. The biggest streaming service in town is producing new original series and films at a breakneck speed. Whether there will be a dearth of viewers as the country reopens in the wake of increased vaccination is yet to be seen, but Netflix is betting that despite opportunities for safe, nonbingeing activities, there's still going to be a hearty demand for new things to watch.
Movieswrestlinginc.com

New Trailer And Poster For The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” Movie

Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. You can see that trailer below, along with a new Drew Struzan-inspired poster. The “Jungle Cruise” movie is based on the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name. Rock will star as the captain of the...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for Ubisoft’s Werewolves Within movie welcomes you to Beaverfield

Hoping to capture the rarest of bottled-lightning that is the successful horror-comedy (think Shaun of the Dead, An American Werewolf in London) IFC Films have released the full trailer for Josh Ruben’s Werewolves Within. An adaptation of Ubisoft’s VR game of the same name, the film features that age-old horror...
MoviesPaste Magazine

A Pregnancy Turns Deadly in First Trailer for Hulu's False Positive

Bearing an unmistakable likeness to Rosemary’s Baby, the first trailer is here for a new baby-making horror movie starring Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan. False Positive is set to hit Hulu on June 25. The film centers on a couple, Lucy and Adrian (Glazer and Theroux, respectively), struggling...
MoviesFirst Showing

Third Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Movie Embarking This July

"Nobody touches my engine but me." Disney has unveiled a third trailer for their smashing new Jungle Cruise movie, an "adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle" voyage from director Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, The Shallows, The Commuter). This was supposed to open in theaters last July, but was delayed due to the pandemic shut downs. Now it will open in theaters AND on Disney+ at the same time starting this July. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. Dwayne Johnson stars as the riverboat captain, with Emily Blunt as an explorer, plus Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti. This still looks like it's going to be so much jungle fun! Absurd, yes, but absurdly fun.
TV & Videosbaltimoregaylife.com

Netflix’s ‘Absurde: The Motion Picture’ Trailer with Channing Tatum

With a mega-star, America: The Motion Picture by director Matt Thompson will release at the end of June. Netflix has now revealed its first trailer. It’s already clear that this is going to be a comedy. Netflix describes itself as the animated movie: George Washington uses a chainsaw and his friend Sam Adams loves beer. Together they want to defeat the British in this comic about the American Revolution.
TV SeriesHypebae

The First 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer Is Here

Good news, Upper East Siders — HBO Max has released the first teaser trailer for its hotly anticipated Gossip Girl reboot. Cast members including Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Evan Mock and Tavi Gevinson make an impeccably dressed appearance in the brief clip, narrated by none other than Kristin Bell.