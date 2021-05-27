Netflix Is Turning ‘The House of Flowers’ Into a Movie—& Here’s the First Trailer

We’ve been really intrigued by Navot Papushado’s new action movie Gunpowder Milkshake ever since we saw the first hints of it on Karen Gillan’s Instagram a few months ago, and we’re happy to report that the trailer that Netflix and StudioCanal dropped for it earlier on Tuesday is an absolute delight. There are two clear things that we’ve picked up from this trailer: First, it is fantastic that we’re getting a bumper crop of feminist ensemble action films over the next year, especially since they look so much fun (and, in particular, this one looks like a really solid John Woo riff). Second, an actual gunpowder milkshake would probably be disgusting. What do you think they’d cut it with? Would it just taste like gunpowder, or would it just, like, alter the texture like the gold flake in Goldschläger? Ponder this while you watch the footage.