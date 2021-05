INDIANAPOLIS (May 19, 2021) — IndyGo has adopted a Second Chance hiring initiative, intended to promote re-entry into the workforce and increase the pool of qualified applicants from which IndyGo can hire. IndyGo recognizes that there is a stigma associated with a criminal record that has resulted in significant obstacles to obtain employment. This new policy will help level the playing field for applicants who may be highly qualified but have had a criminal conviction.