Richard Okorogheye’s mother has met home secretary Priti Patel to raise concerns over the police response to her son’s disappearance, according to lawyers. A police watchdog has opened an investigation into Evidence Joel’s complaints into the way she was initially treated by officers and how her reports about her missing son were handled. Mr Okorogheye, a teenager with sickle cell disease, was last seen leaving his home in west London on the evening of 22 March. His mother contacted police the following day but the 19-year-old Oxford Brookes University student was not officially recorded as missing until 8am on 24...