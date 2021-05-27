RIP, Eric Carle, Author of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"
Food, shelter and, well, caterpillars and hermit crabs don't need clothing, but, like all of us, they need. Which is why small children and the parents who read aloud The Very Hungry Caterpillar and House for Hermit Crab, have always reached out for Eric Carle. In fact, we could go out on a limb and declare that his brilliant books provided some of our first exposures to art. His carefully chosen words, storylines and colorful kaleidoscopes nurtured curious kids and calmed harried adults. Rest in Peace, and thank you.