SYDNEY - Record numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations have been completed in Australia as a snap seven-day lockdown continues in the nation's second most-populous state. Seven million people in Victoria are subject to strict stay-at-home orders after a growing cluster of infections was detected in recent days. Australia has managed to mostly contain the coronavirus through lockdowns, the closure of its international borders and strict quarantine measures for returning citizens, but the national vaccination program has been beset by supply issues and hesitancy among many Australians.