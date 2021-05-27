Dangerous heat wave expected in Sacramento region ahead of holiday weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big change in our weather pattern moves in just in time for the unofficial beginning of summer, better known as Memorial Day weekend. An upper-level high-pressure system will help generate abnormally hot temperatures for this time of the year. Forecasted afternoon highs in the Central Valley will range from 95 - 108 degrees from Sunday through Wednesday with the hottest afternoons on Memorial Day and Tuesday. Normal daytime highs for this time of the year are closer to the lower 80s. Record high temperatures are possible during this time.