Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Dealing with finger injury

With injuries in the rotation forcing the Blue Jays to patch their way through April and May, they’re still waiting for a young arm to step up, grab a job and run with it. Anthony Kay got his second crack at doing just that on Tuesday night in Oakland, but the lefty allowed four runs early in a 4-1 loss to the A's. Kay was followed by Trent Thornton who looked very impressive over 2 2/3 scoreless innings. That’s something to remember as a spot in this rotation is sitting right there for the taking, but given Thornton’s success in that role as part of one of baseball’s best bullpens, the Blue Jays may not want to mess with a good thing.