MLB

Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: Dealing with finger injury

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kay was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left finger blister Thursday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Kay was sent to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, but he'll technically join the minor-league club on a rehab assignment since the injury occurred in the majors, and teams can't option injured players. It seems likely that Kay will remain with the Triple-A club once he's fully healthy, and Alek Manoah will have a chance to earn the fifth spot in Toronto's rotation after his contract was selected Thursday.

www.cbssports.com
Anthony Kay
Alek Manoah
#Injured List#Rehab#Blue Jays#The Toronto Star#Triple A Buffalo#Injured Players
