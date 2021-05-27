Bradley Cooper Buys L.A. Home for $4.8 Million

“If the world around you isn’t in order, it’s hard to get your brain in order. When we’re in our home, the world just makes sense.” —Ashton Kutcher. It took a bit of coaxing to persuade our cover couple, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, to open the doors of their sustainable, solar-powered, cornfield-planted, six-acre Los Angeles property—cutely dubbed KuKu Farms—to AD. But once the determinedly private pair agreed, they really opened up about their painstaking process to West Coast Editor Mayer Rus, who describes them as “design-obsessed.” For their five-year passion project, a home that Kutcher imagined would “look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, but also feel modern and relevant,” the Hollywood power duo chose two AD100 talents: architect Howard Backen and interior designer Vicky Charles.