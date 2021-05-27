newsbreak-logo
Bradley Cooper Buys L.A. Home for $4.8 Million

By Isis Brione s
Architectural Digest
 3 days ago
Bradley Cooper may own a magnificent Manhattan home, but the A Star Is Born actor is bicoastal. And recently, he sneakily bought a new place that wasn’t listed on the market in L.A.’s gated Pacific Palisades community for $4.8 million, Dirt reports. The Hangover star’s new pad is a lush...

