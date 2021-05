The Phillies are placing catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list. Matt Joyce has been activated from the 10-day IL to take Realmuto’s spot on the active roster. Realmuto has missed the Phils’ last four games due to a bone bruise on his left hand. Prior to that injury, Realmuto had also missed a couple of games due to a knee bruise and a non-COVID illness, so a stint on the injured list might be what the star catcher needs in order to fully recover from this flurry of issues. Waiting to decide on Realmuto’s IL placement now looks like a mistake on the Phillies’ part, as between Realmuto and other minor injury absences, the team was short-handed on more than one occasion in recent days.