newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Majority of Europeans would replace government with AI — oof, they’re so wrong

By Tristan Greene
The Next Web
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent survey conducted by researchers at the IE Center for the Governance of Change indicates that a majority of people would support replacing members of their respective parliaments with AI systems. Yikes. The majority might have this one wrong. But we’ll get into why in a moment. The survey.

thenextweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europeans#Big Government#Oof#Ai#Majority Government#Terrible Things#Simple Things#Tnw#Cnbc#Jewish#Ai Systems#Ai Developers#Ai Paradigms#American Respondents#Public Perception#Voter Sentiment#Algorithms#Digital Gerrymandering#Perfect Sense#Governments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
Place
Europe
News Break
Disney
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Major European Markets Close Mixed

(RTTNews) - The major European markets failed to hold early gains and closed mixed on Tuesday, as investors made cautious moves, reacting to the latest batch of earnings news and looking ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, due on Wednesday. Investors also tracked news...
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

Covid Variant From India Could Become Dominant in the UK ‘in a Matter of Days,' Posing Unknown Dangers

LONDON — The coronavirus variant that first emerged in India could become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.K. in a matter of days, scientists have warned. The U.K. is detecting a rapid spread of the Covid variant "B.1.617" that first emerged in India last October and is seen as responsible for a wave of infections that has engulfed the south Asian nation in recent months.
EngineeringPosted by
TechRadar

Vital signs positive for AI in European healthcare

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and AI-mediated technologies in medicine and healthcare have experienced an extraordinary evolution, starting as computer programs to support the analysis of medical images to its integration in almost every clinical and organizational area. It has the potential to re-wire healthcare delivery, augmenting human capabilities in unprecedented ways.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Hungarian government eyes majority stake in Budapest Airport

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government aims to start talks on acquiring a majority stake in Hungary's main international airport in Budapest, it said on Friday, saying its privatisation had been against the country's "strategic interests". Earlier the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported that the Orban government, which has expanded state...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Top Tory calls government travel guidance ‘nonsensical and wrong’

The Tory chair of the Transport Select Committee has poured scorn on the conflicting government advice on travel to “amber list” countries.Speaking on the BBC’s World at One programme, Huw Merriman said: “I thought that if you were coming from a country that was on the amber listen there would be tests, passenger location form and quarantine at home.“But now we are being told that we shouldn’t be going there at all.”On Monday, the UK’s 19-week ban on international leisure travel was lifted, allowing British holidaymakers to go anywhere they wish – if their destination will admit them. The new...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Top Indian scientist quits Covid panel after criticizing government

A top Indian virologist quit as head of a forum tasked with tracking coronavirus strains, days after saying scientists faced "stubborn resistance" from the government. Shahid Jameel resigned as India's Covid cases hit 25 million with 275,000 deaths on Tuesday. 64-year-old Shahid Jameel declined to give reasons for walking out...
Technologybanklesstimes.com

Governments Must Strike Right Regulatory Balance for AI to Succeed

As governments address the various issues raised by artificial intelligence (AI), they must be mindful to not stifle an important technology through over-regulation. Hani Hagras said he has been preparing for regulation for some time. Dr. Hagras is the chief science officer for AI at Temenos, a leading provider of financial software. He is also a professor of explainable AI at the University of Essex.
Economyssir.org

How European Governments Can Help Spur Innovations for the Public Good

In a world on fire, in the grips of a global health pandemic and social crisis, and at the brim of a steep economic downfall, we all agree on the need for innovation, to help us rebound, recover, and rebuild. Not just for-profit innovation that comes from dedicated research labs, however: we need the kind of innovation that reconciles economic value creation with social value creation and that comes to light through spontaneous, voluntary, often uncoordinated joint search by individuals, groups, or organizations. We need the employees who think up an app that empowers their peers to access the right level of mental health support at (tele)work; we need the industry experts who search for and set new international standards; we need the coop members who search for new farm practices in the fight against crop disease; and we need the community associations that search for new ways to improve access to essential health information and health care services to the poor.
U.S. Politicswestsideconnect.com

Only the government would outsource itself

While everyone is busy arguing about the new CDC directive on mask policies and vaccinations or riffing on UFO’s, there have been some worryisome developments regarding privacy and government spying not being talked about as much as they probably should be. The more I read, the more my internal sirens...
Economytheloadstar.com

M&A radar: No deals please, we’re European

A quick trawl of logistics industry headlines might lead the reader to assume the sector is going through a glorious transformation. Amid surging profits, a rebound in IPOs, the boom of SPACs, and M&A bidding wars, it would be easy to assume all is rosy, or even, perhaps, overheating. Our...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Lead World’s Major Equity Regions Year-To-Date

Shares in Europe have taken the lead for 2021 returns among the world’s main equity regions (based upon returns for a set of exchange-listed funds through May 26.) Over the past month, Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSE:VGK) has displaced US stocks as the year-to-date performance leader. At yesterday’s close, VGK was up 14.3% so far in 2021, edging out the 12.5% gain for SPDR® S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY).
Technologypogowasright.org

Clearview AI Hit by Wave of European Privacy Complaints

Clearview AI Inc. was hit by a wave of complaints across Europe for allegedly breaking the region’s tough privacy laws by scraping billions of facial images from social-media profiles and the internet. In a concerted move on Thursday, campaigners including Privacy International and Noyb filed complaints with data watchdogs in...
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

European championships in Belarus cancelled by governing body

Next month's European track championships that were to be held in Minsk have been cancelled due to the volatile situation in Belarus, Europe's cycling governing body (UEC) said on Thursday. Belarus on Sunday scrambled a warplane to escort a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Roman Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian...
TechnologyBrookings Institution

How soft law is used in AI governance

As an emerging technology, artificial intelligence is pushing regulatory and social boundaries in every corner of the globe. The pace of these changes will stress the ability of public governing institutions at all levels to respond effectively. Their traditional toolkit, in the form of the creation or modification of regulations (also known as “hard law”), require ample time and bureaucratic procedures to properly function. As a result, governments are unable to swiftly address the issues created by AI. An alternative to manage these effects is “soft law,” defined as a program that creates substantial expectations that are not directly enforceable by the government. As soft law grows in popularity as a tool to govern AI systems, it is imperative that organizations gain a better understanding of their current deployments and best practices—a goal we aim to facilitate with the launch of a new database documenting these tools.
TechnologyWired

Deepfake Maps Could Really Mess With Your Sense of the World

Satellite images showing the expansion of large detention camps in Xinjiang, China, between 2016 and 2018 provided some of the strongest evidence of a government crackdown on more than a million Muslims, triggering international condemnation and sanctions. Other aerial images—of nuclear installations in Iran and missile sites in North Korea,...
TechnologyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

More Than Half of Europeans Want to Replace Lawmakers With AI, Study Says

Researchers at IE University's Center for the Governance of Change asked 2,769 people from 11 countries worldwide how they would feel about reducing the number of national parliamentarians in their country and giving those seats to an AI that would have access to their data. The results, published Thursday, showed...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

How US military detects sarcasm with artificial intelligence

A new AI tool funded in part by the U.S. military has proven adept at a task that has traditionally been very difficult for computer programs: detecting the human art of sarcasm. It could help intelligence officers or agencies better apply artificial intelligence to trend analysis by avoiding social media posts that aren’t serious.