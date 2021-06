If one man had been alive in late 2020 and early 2021, Credit Suisse might be in a different place today. Instead, he was killed by a freak accident while skiing in Colorado. Jason Varnish was only 46 when he died. He joined Credit Suisse's London office as an FX trader in 1998 after graduating from the London School of Economics. In the next two decades, Varnish rose to become global head of prime services risk at the Swiss bank. He knew the business well and Credit Suisse said he, “successfully struck the right balance between being commercially minded with clients while maintaining risk discipline for the bank.”