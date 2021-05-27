Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sandals® Resorts International Unveils Plans for Three New Resorts in Jamaica

Hotel Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, May 27, 2021 — Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean’s leading Luxury Included® Resort company, celebrated its legacy in Jamaica and affirmed its unshakable commitment to the country at a special groundbreaking ceremony today attended by dignitaries including the Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness. The event celebrated the first phase of an ambitious $230 million (USD) project, that will include Sandals Dunn’s River followed by Phase II of transforming the adjacent oceanfront land into Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, a commitment to the organization’s wider expansion plans in its home country.

www.hotel-online.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Holness
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches Resorts#Jamaica#Grace Bay Resort#Ii#Love Nest Butler Suites#Runaway Bay Golf Club#Luxury Incl#Red Lane Spa#Aqua Centers#Resort Company#Development Plans#Caribbean#Barbados#Beachfront Land#Montego Bay#Grenada#Antigua#Curacao#River Phase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Traveltravelnoire.com

10 Beautiful Hotels And Airbnbs in Jamaica To Consider

In spite of its size, Jamaica’s influence has undeniable international reach, counting Bob Marley, Usain Bolt, and Grace Jones as just three iconic figures on an exhaustive list. One saying in Patois sums up the spirit of the Jamaican people succinctly: “wi likkle but wi tallawah!” a feisty declaration of national pride and resilience. The island has unparalleled natural beauty; a treasure trove of white sand beaches, coves, and waterfalls, to say nothing of its music and flavorful cuisine.
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Government Proposes Approved Venues for Resumption of Entertainment Events

The Jamaica government is proposing a list of approved venues that will be made available at subsidized rates as a stimulus for the sector that has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Olivia Grange told the Senate on Tuesday that in anticipation...
Travelporthole.com

U.S. Virgin Islands In Talks with Jamaica on Tourism “Coopetition”

One of the most popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean is looking to help bolster their economic recovery by collaborating with other islands in the Caribbean. The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism announced that Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte recently underwent successful talks with Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and other private sector officials about how the Caribbean can revitalize tourism and restart local economies after more than a year of waiting. They’re calling the collaboration a “coopetition” – a combination of cooperation and competition.
Businesstravelweekly.com

Sandals' Dunn's River resorts will be a part of Butch Stewart's legacy

The groundbreaking ceremony in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on May 26 that marked the start of the two Sandals projects at Dunn's River was a bittersweet moment for Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "This is an extraordinary day for Sandals Resorts, and a moment of deep meaning for...
Lifestylenewsverses.com

Sandals Resorts Worldwide Celebrates World Oceans Day

WHY IT RATES: Guests staying at Sandals Resorts and Seashores Resorts properties within the Caribbean can take part in packages that support in defending the ocean. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Sandals Resorts Worldwide (SRI) is making it simple for guests to rejoice World Oceans Day at present and all 12...
newsverses.com

Superstar Millennium Ushers within the Return of Caribbean Cruising

It had all of the fanfare of a model new ship being christened for its first voyage. And, in a approach, it was a primary voyage. Superstar Cruises on Saturday grew to become the primary cruise line to return to crusing from North America because the pandemic shut down the business final yr, because the Superstar Millennium set sail from Philipsburg, St. Maarten.
Worldaviacionline.com

Caribbean Airlines Cargo transported vaccines to Jamaica

Don’t miss the latest aviation news from Latin America and Spain in our newly Aviacionline English Feed at Twitter and Telegram . You may also follow us in LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for our broader coverage in Spanish. On May 30, Caribbean Airlines Cargo sent 55,200 vaccines for Covid-19 prevention...
Travelluxurycolumnist.com

The 12 Best Caribbean Overwater Bungalows [2021]

If you’ve visited Bora Bora or the Maldives, you may have stayed in an overwater villa. However, there weren’t many luxurious Caribbean overwater bungalows up to now. In recent years, several new overwater bungalow resorts have opened. Staying at one of these floating villas is a true bucket list experience.
Travelnewsinamerica.com

Cruise Ships Planning Summer 2021 Voyages in the Caribbean

It’s summertime, and cruises are returning in the Caribbean! Here’s a selection of cruise ships that will operate, starting in June, from islands in the Caribbean and the Bahamas. And know that there likely will be more options this summer if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) gives the greenlight. For example, Carnival Cruise Line has revealed plans to start up with three ships from Galveston and Miami as soon as it’s allowed by the CDC. Keep in mind that the pandemic regulations and health protocols can still change, but here are numerous cruise programs currently on the schedule operating from overseas homeports.
Boats & Watercraftscruisefever.net

Virgin Offering Cruises Out of Puerto Rico in 2022

Virgin Voyages is moving one of their cruise ships to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the winter Caribbean season in 2022. Resilient Lady, Virgin’s third cruise ship, will homeport in San Juan and offer cruises to the Southern Caribbean. The ship will offer a few different itineraries with port stops in Tortola, Barbados, Aruba, St. Lucia, Curacao, St. Kitts, Martinique, and Antigua.
Worldtravelweekly.com

New luxury resort set to open on Mauritius

Lux Resorts has announced the opening of the Lux Grand Baie Resort & Residences on Nov. 1. This modern resort will be located in the north of Mauritius, an area known for its lively beachside cafes, bars and artisanal crafts. This resort has a unique design that is inspired by...
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces Three Turkey Hotel Signings

This trio of properties further strengthens IHG Hotels & Resorts’ growth across its Luxury, Premium and Essentials collections through the addition of nearly 600 rooms. It also reinforces the development potential of this key growth market, which features world-class urban and resort locations that are increasingly popular with both leisure and business guests.
Lifestyleluxurycolumnist.com

CARIBBEAN BUCKET LIST TIPS

In the words of the great Colombian novelist, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, “Caribbean reality resembles the wildest imagination”. This part of the world is definitely full of life. The region’s name comes from the Caribs, an indigenous people who lived in South America and the Lesser Antilles. The English cartographer Thomas...
Home & Gardenftnnews.com

Best Western Opens A Brand-New Beachfront Hotel in Thailand

Best Western Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its portfolio in Thailand with the launch of a brand-new beachfront hotel, overlooking the beach just moments from the vibrant resort town of Pattaya. Scheduled to open its doors in June 2021, Best Western Premier Bayphere Pattaya is a stylish hotel with...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseandferry.net

Celebrity Cruises sails first cruise from St. Maarten

Celebrity Cruises has returned to service for the first time in 15 months after Celebrity Millennium embarked on a seven-night voyage from the port of Philipsburg in St. Maarten on 5 June. This marks the first time Celebrity Cruises has homeported in St. Maarten, as well as the start of...
TravelHotel Online

7Pines Resort Ibiza Part of the Destination by Hyatt Brand Opens

CHICAGO – June 8, 2021 –Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt. The 185-all-suite luxury clifftop resort welcomes guests to one of the most popular spots on the island and offers amenities fit for any occasion. The Destination by Hyatt...
Travelcaribjournal.com

Hilton Is Opening an All-Inclusive Resort in Curaçao

Hilton is expanding its Caribbean Caribbean portfolio with a new all-inclusive in Curaçao, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton resort is slated to open in September 2021, the product of a conversion of the former Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort. It’s home...
Traveltouristmeetstraveler.com

Caribbean Vacation! St. Lucia Welcomes Fully Vaccinated Travelers

There is good news for those fully vaccinated travelers dreaming of a Caribbean getaway. St. Lucia is currently easing COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors. According to the new protocols, vaccinated travelers can dine at more restaurants on the island, book car rentals and have more open access to the most iconic locations in St. Lucia, including Rodney Bay and Soufriere.
Travelparadisecoast.com

Resort Vacation

Relax, unwind and enjoy amazing food & exceptional service. Start planning your resort vacation and save up to 25%. Our resorts are ready when you are. Explore our collection throughout the U.S., Canada, Caribbean and Latin America and find the perfect retreat with up to 25% savings. Offer varies by hotel.