adidas Welcomes Jalen Green to the Basketball Family

Today, adidas announced the signing of top prospect Jalen Green to the Three Stripes family. “adidas has been a part of my life for a while now, and when the opportunity arose to join the brand leading up to my rookie year, I thought, why not join the family? They’ve always accepted me as family and shown love,” said Jalen Green. “On the court, I’m going to bring excitement and a winning mentality to the next level. If you lock in and watch me play, you’ll see my competitive edge. And back in Fresno, I want the kids who are watching me there to know that they can do it too.”