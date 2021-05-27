newsbreak-logo
NBA

adidas Welcomes Jalen Green to the Basketball Family

By Ayana Rashed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, adidas announced the signing of top prospect Jalen Green to the Three Stripes family. “adidas has been a part of my life for a while now, and when the opportunity arose to join the brand leading up to my rookie year, I thought, why not join the family? They’ve always accepted me as family and shown love,” said Jalen Green. “On the court, I’m going to bring excitement and a winning mentality to the next level. If you lock in and watch me play, you’ll see my competitive edge. And back in Fresno, I want the kids who are watching me there to know that they can do it too.”

