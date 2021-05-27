U.S. Hotel Profit Improved to 60% of 2019 Level, Labor Remains Stagnant

The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index dipped 2.8% in May to a level of 5,148. Year to date through the first five months of 2021, the stock index was up 12.6%. “Hotel stocks declined in May and underperformed their respective benchmarks for the third consecutive month,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “The broader reopening trade continues to lose momentum despite hotel fundamentals that continue to improve on a sequential basis, which is being driven by strong leisure demand. The return of the business traveler later this year is our key area of focus over the intermediate term.”