Independent Research Firm Cites Stibo Systems As A Leader In Product Information Management
Stibo Systems, a global leader in multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, announces that it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management [PIM], Q2 2021 evaluation. In this evaluation, Stibo Systems was cited as a Leader by Forrester. Modern PIM, most effectively deployed as an integrated component of a multidomain MDM solution, is the acquisition, management and sharing of accurate, trustworthy product data to drive brand experience, innovation and growth1.www.marketscreener.com