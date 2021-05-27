Cancel
Hendersonville, NC

Large quartz cluster stolen from gem mine

Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 22 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — A large quartz crystal cluster was stolen from a gem mine in western North Carolina, authorities said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that the rock was taken from the Elijah Gem Mine in Hendersonville sometime between May 21 and May 22.

An accompanying photo shows the crystal in a wooden box that has “94.80 KGS” carved on the lid, which equals more than 200 pounds.

WLOS-TV reports that the mine planned to display the cluster at its new peacock habitat. Such quartz pieces can sell for thousands of dollars, according to the station.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about where the rock is or who stole it to call 828-694-2789 or submit a tip on its mobile app.

