Sonic is an absolutely terrifying playable character in Tokyo 2020
A Sonic Tokyo 2020 skin is on its way for the upcoming Olympics game, with Sonic the Hedgehog appearing as a weird-looking playable character in the title. Sonic was debuted for the new game during today's Sonic Central presentation, which celebrated the Sega mascot's 30th anniversary. The Tokyo 2020 announcement kicked off the show, with it being revealed that players would be able to access a skin that allowed them to "dress up" as the character.