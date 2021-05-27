Sonic is an absolutely terrifying playable character in Tokyo 2020

I believe it was 2017 when I first heard about BIOMUTANT when I wandered over to the THQ Nordic booth at PAX Prime. I was originally over there to talk a bit about Darksiders 3 and the rep I was chatting with insisted I check out the demo for a game called, you guessed it, BIOMUTANT. For me, the demo was the absolute star in a sea of demos and indie titles at PAX. Running only about 5-10 minutes long of gameplay I came back, waited in line, and played it again every day I was there. Even in the demo, the controls felt amazing, the narration was humorous, and the abilities you got to use were bizarre, yet awesome to deploy in the heat of battle. If you’ve followed the history of BIOMUTANT then you know what came since then was a series of missed release dates because the developers just didn’t have a game ready that they felt proud of and the producers, THQ Nordic, did not push for a release of an incomplete game – and I am so glad that we had to wait as developers Experiment 101 has given us one of the best games I’ve had the pleasure of playing in years.