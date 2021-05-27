Cancel
Sonic is an absolutely terrifying playable character in Tokyo 2020

gamerevolution.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sonic Tokyo 2020 skin is on its way for the upcoming Olympics game, with Sonic the Hedgehog appearing as a weird-looking playable character in the title. Sonic was debuted for the new game during today’s Sonic Central presentation, which celebrated the Sega mascot’s 30th anniversary. The Tokyo 2020 announcement kicked off the show, with it being revealed that players would be able to access a skin that allowed them to “dress up” as the character.

Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Mario is dead, behold the horror of Tokyo Olympic Games Sonic the Hedgehog

The Olympics were off to a rotten non-start last year thanks to…you know. What’s happening this year in the grandest sporting event of them all? Honestly I have no idea, but what I do know is that the digital equivalent of the Tokyo Olympic games just took a turn towards nightmare fuel. Mario is dead, and in his place is a much more terrifying version of Sonic, anthropomorphised to human form and ready to dominate all the competitions:
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Gears of War 3 PS3 version is now online and fully playable

A Gears of War 3 version built for the PS3 has finally made its way online, over a year after it originally surfaced. Just below, a hacker who goes by the name of PixelButts announced earlier this week that they had uploaded the unreleased version of Gears of War 3 that was constructed specifically for the PS3. It goes without saying that this version of Gears of War 3 was never made publicly available back when it originally debuted as an Xbox 360 exclusive game.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

BIOMUTANT Review An Absolute Masterpiece

I believe it was 2017 when I first heard about BIOMUTANT when I wandered over to the THQ Nordic booth at PAX Prime. I was originally over there to talk a bit about Darksiders 3 and the rep I was chatting with insisted I check out the demo for a game called, you guessed it, BIOMUTANT. For me, the demo was the absolute star in a sea of demos and indie titles at PAX. Running only about 5-10 minutes long of gameplay I came back, waited in line, and played it again every day I was there. Even in the demo, the controls felt amazing, the narration was humorous, and the abilities you got to use were bizarre, yet awesome to deploy in the heat of battle. If you’ve followed the history of BIOMUTANT then you know what came since then was a series of missed release dates because the developers just didn’t have a game ready that they felt proud of and the producers, THQ Nordic, did not push for a release of an incomplete game – and I am so glad that we had to wait as developers Experiment 101 has given us one of the best games I’ve had the pleasure of playing in years.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Playable Gears Of War 3 Prototype Lands On PS3

This may come as a surprise but the critically acclaimed Gears of War 3, a major Xbox 360 exclusive, can now be played on PlayStation 3 from start to finish. Gears of War 3 was never meant to release on PlayStation consoles but back then, developer Epic Games built a working prototype of the game to be used in Unreal Engine 3 for internal testing purposes. That same PS3 build has now been leaked online (via VGC) for anyone to download and play with ease.
Retailpushsquare.com

Gears of War 3 Now Playable on a PS3 Devkit

You can play Gears of War 3 on a PlayStation 3. That is if you have the devkit associated with the console. After it was leaked over a year ago that Epic Games had tested getting the third iteration in Marcus Fenix's story up and running on a PS3, which was then confirmed to be real by the developer, the full game has now been released onto the internet. This marks the 10th anniversary of the data being built, with leaker PixelButts saying: "I no longer plan to release prototype game stuff after this, as this was the last one I was sitting on."
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Sonic Collection leaks online

A French retailer has seemingly leaked an "EU version" of Sonic Collection for PlayStation 4. It's the same company that may have outed that Sonic Colors remaster a few weeks back, too. French site Sogamely boasts no cover art or release date, and right now only lists the game as...
Video GamesSiliconera

Sonic the Fighters Will Be in Lost Judgment

One of the first Sonic the Hedgehog announcements during the Sonic Central stream involved a crossover. When people play Lost Judgment, they will be able to also play Sonic the Fighters. People will be able to send Takayuki Yagami into Club Sega arcades in Kamurocho to play the game. Sonic...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

God of War Character Rumored Playable in Upcoming Sequel

A new rumor has suggested that upcoming video game sequel God of War: Ragnarok could possibly make another character playable just like Kratos. Sony Santa Monica Concept Artist Samuel Matthews recently shared the idea in a brief Instagram video that Atreus, the son of Kratos in GoW 2018, could possibly take over the reins as a playable character and let Kratos rest a bit. This would be more or less similar to what Ellie’s role is in The Last of Us Part 2.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sonic Origins compiles Sonic 1, 2, 3 & Knuckles, and CD

Sega announced a new compilation, Sonic Origins, during its Sonic Central event today. It is coming to the “latest platforms.”. The package will include Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. These titles helped make Sonic one of the most recognizable characters in gaming, and they also helped Sega compete with dominant Nintendo games during the console wars of the ’90s.
TV Showsgamerevolution.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer absent from Sonic Central event

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a sequel that fans of the blue hedgehog are no doubt looking forward to. Unfortunately, for those turning in to the Sonic Central event to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary, there was no mention of the movie. Why wasn’t there a new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie trailer? Here’s the need-to-know.
SoccerSiliconera

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Game Will Get a Sonic Costume

Sega announced it will inject some silliness into the otherwise serious Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game. The title made an appearance during the May 27, 2021 Sonic Central stream. In it, Sega showed off a Sonic the Hedgehog mascot costume players can make their characters wear in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 game.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

SEGA Announces Sonic Colors: Ultimate, New Projects at Sonic Central

Today SEGA revealed new games planned for the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog, with a remaster of Sonic Colors and a new game set for 2022 release. Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remastered version of the Wii 2010 title. It'll release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on the Epic Games Store. The title will receive performance updates, new animation, and full dialogue and voice cast.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Streets of Rage 4 DLC makes Shiva playable

Shiva will be the final Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare playable DLC character. The character appeared as a boss during the main storyline, just like the other two playable characters in this add-on. To go along with the announcement, Dotemu has also shared images of what Shiva will look like.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Sonic The Hedgehog Anniversary Trailer

Recently on their Youtube Channel, an anniversary trailer of Sonic The Hedgehog was uploaded for celebrating 30 years of gaming, entertainment and culture to everyone world wide. Sonic the Hedgehog first debuted on the gaming world on 1991 entitled, “Sonic The Hedgehog,” for the SEGA Genesis and has become one...
Video GamesKotaku

Final Fantasy XIV Patch Fixes The Ages Of Non-Playable Characters

Typically, patches correct bugs and glitches or add new features and content. The latest Final Fantasy XIV patch does that, but it also changes the ages of two non-playable characters, Mikoto Jinba and Menenius sas Lanatus. Prior to the patch, the character Mikoto (pictured) was 29 years old, but afterwards,...
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic Rangers Is Potentially the Name of the 2022 Sonic Game

Just a few days back, Sega teased that it was in the process of developing a new Sonic the Hedgehog game that is planned to launch in 2022. The company didn't have much to say about the project as a whole and outside of confirming this release window and the planned platforms that it will arrive on, nothing else was stated. However, in the wake of this reveal trailer coming about, it now looks like the game's potential title has now leaked.