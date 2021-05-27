Cancel
How Augmented Reality will transform the fitness industry

TechCrunch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic was an earthquake for the fitness industry, upending the business models of gyms and moving workouts outside or into the home. Smart bikes, smart mirrors, wearables, and other home fitness equipment flourished, with sales in home fitness doubling to $2.3 billion. With vaccinations moving along and lockdowns lifting in many places, schools and gyms are slowly re-opening. Some people will continue to enjoy working out from home, but many sorely miss exercise in physical locations and the social aspects of exercising together. Successful post-pandemic FitTech will allow people to do both. With AR, it’s possible to livestream and workout with others digitally, while still remaining safely and conveniently at home.

techcrunch.com
