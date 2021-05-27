newsbreak-logo
Summer fun at Hicksville Boys and Girls Club

By Editorial Team
midislandtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows that summertime has always belonged to the children. This year, the Hicksville Boys and Girls Club has gone through great lengths to provide a youth program with an emphasis of summer’s most important element… FUN! As the warm weather finally approaches, the club has planned a variety of weekly activities and trips aimed to reiterate the importance of recreation, education, and expressive activities with intentions to provide an enjoyable sense of relief from monotonous and boring summer routines.

