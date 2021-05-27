newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

16 Best Chicken Toys To Keep Your Flock Entertained

By Samantha Lawyer
countryliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s more to raising chickens than buying a backyard coop and decorating it with some charming amenities. Chickens require entertainment as well, not just for their happiness, but for their overall health. A lack of stimulation can lead to physical and behavioral issues for these birds, such as bullying, obesity, and feather pulling. This is especially true during the winter months, when the colder weather limits their typical activities. Luckily, there are plenty of toys for chickens available that are specifically designed to keep boredom at bay.

www.countryliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Coop#Backyard Chickens#Birds#Popular Entertainment#Foraging Toys#Raising Chickens#Decorating#Bright Colors#Colder Weather#Winter#Boredom#Happiness#Interaction#Stimulation#Ladder#Physical Activity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

Best Outdoor Toys for Kids This Summer

Get kids outside with these outdoor active toys for kids of all ages. Be aware that summer toys for kids are a hot item right now thanks to the pandemic and some seem to go in and out of stock quicker than others. If one of the toys is out of stock below, be sure to sign up for alerts to notify you when they are back in stock. Also, watch out for price gouging on the bigger ticket items.
ShoppingGreenwichTime

Keep the oil on your chicken with this $13 grease splatter screen

Cooking with oil is always a win/loss situation. It's a win because your food will taste delicious, but it's a loss because the oil often splatters all over. Even if you cook on low heat, you're left cleaning up the stovetop after because the oil somehow got everywhere. You can...
Kidsromper.com

15 Best Toys For The Kid Who ~Digs~ Diggers

Whether it’s with a shovel, a spoon, or just their bare hands, kids love to dig. To up the ante on backyard fun, you can build upon your child’s excavation experience and outfit them with these 15 construction-themed toys that they'll totally dig. (Get it?) Maybe it’s the expectation of...
KidsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Keep Your Sweet Baby Safe With These 8 Summertime Essentials

Summer is coming in hot and we all know that keeping little ones entertained during those hot and sticky months can be somewhat of a challenge. There’s really no need to panic or keep your baby cooped up indoors (even if that’s where you would rather be) though, thanks to these baby essentials that will help your little cherubs get the most out of summertime while keeping them protected from the elements.
AnimalsAgriculture Online

Prevent birdseed from sprouting

Bird feeders are a wonderful addition to your landscape. But, if the birds don't eat what you set out, what falls to the ground can germinate. Our bird feeders hang off of our deck and I get a few sunflowers growing from the sunflower seed. George Petrides is the founder...
Kids995qyk.com

9 Fidget Toys Your Kids Will Thank You For!

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
HobbiesPosted by
The Independent

10 best family board games: Keep everyone entertained while stuck inside

For some people board games are a family staple and for others, they are only part of life during rainy holidays. But if there was ever a time to lean into the unifying joy of board games, it’s now.One of the things that we like about so many games on the market is how they smuggle learning in through the back door. There is so much fun going on that little ones have no idea that their literacy, numeric, verbal reasoning and social skills are getting a proper workout.Read more: Ideas to make family outings in lockdown even more fun...
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

The Best Drinkware for Outdoor and Poolside Entertaining

These shatterproof pieces go the distance—and won't lead to dangerous shards of broken glass. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As the summer season approaches, we begin to plan...
KidsPosted by
WGN TV

Best indoor climbing toys for toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids are on the move from the moment they’re born. As they get a little older, it can be hard to find ways to encourage them to do and try more safely. One option for transitioning very young children from climbing on the couch to climbing up a park slide is to get some indoor climbing toys for kids. They have items specifically designed for toddlers and young children who are still learning how to move and can help with dexterity, exercise and confidence.
KidsHartford Courant

Best pool toys for kids

Lounging around the pool is fun for adults, but kids require much more excitement to remain interested. Pool toys are an excellent solution for beating kids' boredom while staying cool. Whether playing with a classic beach ball or having a game of one-on-one in the water, floating on a giant...
LifestylePosted by
Popular Science

Best diaper pail to keep your nursery smelling fresh

Taking care of your newborn baby can be an absolute joy. That is, of course, besides the chronic lack of sleep and dealing with the endless amount of dirty diapers. (How can something so small produce this much…well, poop?) Buying good and highly functional baby equipment can’t solve every issue...
LifestyleNorristown Times Herald

Keep Your Laundry Looking and Smelling Great All Summer Long

(StatePoint) Never underestimate the power of scent. When you first open that dryer door or pull a warm, freshly laundered shirt over your head, you feel good, confident, clean and ready to face the day. You might not consciously think it, but you feel it. But in summer, long days outdoors result in frequent clothing changes and towel usage, creating “loads” more smelly laundry than usual.
AnimalsPosted by
Woman's World

5 Easy Expert Tips to Critter-Proof Your Yard and Home

You love your pretty patch of green. If only the local wildlife didn’t too! Here, natural, harmless ways to critter-proof your property and yard from birds, raccoons, opossums, and other pesky invaders. Protect berry bushes with CD ref lectors. Tired of feathered frenemies ravaging your berry bushes? Put old CDs...
KidsPosted by
Motherly

15 free + cheap ways to entertain your toddler all summer long

While keeping your toddler entertained this summer might seem like a daunting task (I know, believe me), there are plenty of cheap and free toddler activity ideas out there if you look hard enough—and luckily for you, I've already done the research! These summer activity ideas for toddlers are great for motor skill development, toddler learning development and just plain fun, which is the best part of all. Plus that "free and cheap" part.
PetsPopular Science

The best cat tree: Update your feline furniture to keep your pet occupied and at ease

Does your cat enjoy scaling your cabinets and bookshelves? Do they spend every morning surveying their domain from the top of the refrigerator? A cat tree is a wonderful way to keep your cat occupied, especially if they have a fondness for high places. The majority also come equipped with scratching posts, which keep claws away from your beloved sofa. If your cat hides in closets and under beds, a cat tree house with covered shelters will provide them a sense of security and personal space. And all these options come stacked in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and materials. Do you need a towering kitty castle, or a cozy perch for a cat that just wants to loaf? Does your interior aesthetic call for a modern cat tree? From kitten to couch potato, we’ll go over the best cat tree for you and your feline’s specific needs.
Petswomansday.com

20 Delicious DIY Dog Treats You Can Make at Home

When you adopt a dog, you're essentially adding another member to your family. So, as you would any new family member, you want to spoil, nurture, feed, train, and love them as much as you can. But, just like with children, caring for your four-legged friend can become expensive. Along with all the top pet products that dog owners swear by, you'll need to invest in some indestructible dog toys, a comfy dog bed, and some nutritious dog food. However, there is one doggy essential that doesn't have to cost a lot of dough: dog treats. DIY homemade dog treats don't just help you save money, they can also be a whole lot healthier for your pup than store-bought snacks.
PetsCosmopolitan

12 Cute Dog Toys That Actually Look Good Lying Around Your Apartment

I know you love your pup, and I know you love your apartment, too—so, of course, you want some cute dog toys that won't look like absolute trash just lying around your precious space. Aesthetics! Do! Matter! But coming across chew toys that aren't total eyesores can (unforch) be a real hard feat. Sure, you could get your floof ball some classic, highlighter-yellow tennis balls and googly-eyed squeaker toys. But then you run the risk of your living room looking like a kids' pen. Or worse, a dumpster. *Deep sigh.* Good thing you've landed on this page, though.