Do you have unrealized plant dreams? A plant in crisis? Want to learn how to propagate or which plants are best for your space? If so, you might be perfect for a new IGTV series we are working on with Hilton Carter, Apartment Therapy’s Plant Therapist. We’ll choose a few Apartment Therapy readers (from anywhere in the world!) and virtually film your one on one personal phone consultation with Hilton, along with any follow-up homework he assigns to bring your plants back to life. You’ll end up with a home full of healthy plants you love, and be an inspiration to us all in the process! Just fill out the information below to be considered.