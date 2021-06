Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.