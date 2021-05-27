newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Michigan reports 542 new cases of COVID-19, 59 deaths

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Michigan reported 542 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 59 deaths from the virus. That brings the total number of cases to 886,660 and deaths to 19,090 since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

Forty-eight of the newly reported deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

The numbers continue to trend downward after a peak in the early spring when the state was seeing several thousand cases per day.

Vaccinations are also continuing to increase, though slower than they had been. As of Thursday, 57.1% of Michiganders age 16 and up have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced changes to Michigan's reopening plan, saying that all outdoor capacity limits would be lifted and indoor capacity would go to 50% for everything starting on June 1. Then, on July 1, the face masks and gatherings order would be lifted, and things would go back to the way they used to be.

Monday, MIOSHA laid out its rules for those who are going back to work, as the state will allow in-person work to resume for the first time in more than a year.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

