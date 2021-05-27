Drawing helps me process my mental health struggles – and it doesn’t matter if it’s ‘good’ or ‘bad’ art

Since coming together 5 years ago, Gus and Luke, AKA VOILÀ, have now established themselves as a duo who make music with a message, and nowhere is this more evident than on and through their latest single “Therapy.” The track addresses those post-break up feelings that so many people will no doubt have experienced and identify with, but there’s also a powerful underlying message to the song, as it calls for an end/stop to toxic masculinity and the stigma that is so often attached to those that seek and undergo therapy. PopWrapped caught up with the pair to discover the story behind their band name, their artistic influences and their thoughts on society’s current reactions to/views surrounding mental health issues and those affected by them.