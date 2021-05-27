newsbreak-logo
Arguments heard by appeals court in Guilderland-Pyramid lawsuit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY COUNTY — Five appeals court judges on Tuesday heard arguments as to why they should either uphold or reverse a lower court’s decision halting the construction of Pyramid’s Rapp Road and Western Avenue projects. Guilderland’s supervisor, Peter Barber, arguing for the town, told the judges the lower court had...

