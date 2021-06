The projector screens can be used in various types of applications such as office presentations, making home theatre, etc. In various applications, the high-quality project screenplays an imperative role. There are different types of projector screens and you should choose the best that can fulfill your needs and demands. When it comes to choosing the right screen for your job, you should know various options available in the market. The selection of the portable projector screen is mainly based on screen type and screen fabric.