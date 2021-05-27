newsbreak-logo
Aaron Boone on Aaron Hicks' surgery: 'It looks like it's gonna cost him the year'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago
Yankees manager Aaron Boone on center fielder Aaron Hicks’ wrist surgery, which he underwent on Wednesday: ‘It looks like it’s gonna cost him the year.’

