Willow Smith Got Meaningful Matching Tattoos With Her Mom and Grandma

Willow Smith is a rock star with a heart of gold that fanfics have been dreaming of. The 20-year-old got her mom Jada Pinkett-Smith’s nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom back together in celebration of Mother’s Day. On Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, Willow, who’s currently working on a punk album of her own as a follow-up to her 2019 self-titled release, explained how she’s always been inspired by the time she spent watching her mom on tour as a kid. “Every night, I wanted to ride on the security guard’s shoulders and watch her perform,” she said. “She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what woman-ing up really is about, so for Mother’s Day, I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.’” Pinkett-Smith (along with Gammy, Adrienne Banfield-Norris) look on proudly as Willow jams with the band, singing and playing electric guitar. Nobody wants to have a rock concert explained to them, though. So watch Willow in all her screaming glory above and, uh, maybe put some more thought into that Mother’s Day gift.