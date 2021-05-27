Vans Celebrates the Creative Endeavors of Regional LGBTQIA+ Ambassadors for Pride 2021
Vans has strived to highlight and inspire creativity amongst all communities since 1966. Embracing ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, Vans has always celebrated authentic self-expression. In an effort to continue this ongoing support of artists, during Pride 2021 Vans will be sharing the stories of four regional ambassadors and their artwork that showcases the intersection of queer identity and creative expression.respect-mag.com