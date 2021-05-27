Vans Celebrates the Creative Endeavors of Regional LGBTQIA+ Ambassadors for Pride 2021

For her custom Old Skool design, CHIKA was inspired by her astrology sign as a Pisces. Courtesy of Vans. Vans is proud to shine a light on musicians who have carved their own lane and pushed the boundaries of creativity as a vehicle of self-expression. As part of the latest Old Skool campaign, Vans has supported artists and creatives like Denzel Curry and CHIKA who have trailblazed their own path within the hip-hop industry to custom design their own colorway of the Old Skool. Curry, celebrated rapper of many talents, first made a name for himself with his hard-hitting, evocative lyrical storytelling, while CHIKA, acclaimed rapper from Alabama, found her calling as a vibrant, outspoken advocate for sexuality, inclusivity and self-expression. The custom made Old Skools designed by Denzel Curry and CHIKA are available now at Vans.com/oldskool.