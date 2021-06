For the first time in six months, Mount Nittany Medical Center is once again allowing visitors. One visitor per inpatient will be permitted at the hospital during visiting hours from 2-6 p.m., marking the first time since November that visitors are welcome at the facility. That builds off the current policy, which already allowed one support person/caregiver to accompany patients of the hospital’s emergency department, Mount Nittany Physician Group, Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center, Cancer Care Partnership and outpatient Medical Center locations.