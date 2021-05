Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shootout loss to Detroit on Saturday. While it is disappointing that the Lightning weren't able to pick up the second point from this game, there were a lot of positives that they can take out of it. They produced another strong defensive performance, holding the Red Wings to just 15 shots on goal through 65 minutes and very few scoring chances. As the game progressed and the Lightning weren't able to score on Thomas Greiss, they didn't allow frustration to affect their play - in other words, they didn't sacrifice defense for offense. And while they weren't able to score a goal during regulation and overtime, they generated several Grade-A scoring chances.