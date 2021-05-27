newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

New office development to replace fire-damaged Louisville area property

By Marty Finley
Posted by 
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The owners of a fire-damaged property are preparing to rebuild. They have proposed a modern office building for the site.

www.bizjournals.com
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Louisville Business First

Real estate Leads - May 21, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Business First

Louisville's largest construction projects

ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from Louisville Business First’s Project Watch online tool. The interactive tool tracks significant developments proposed or under-construction in the Louisville area. Not all projects on Project Watch include a cost, therefore, only projects with cost are included on the list. Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Business First

Louisville's Largest General contractors

ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from representatives of listed companies. Other companies might have been eligible but did not respond to requests for information. Local refers to the Louisville area of Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.