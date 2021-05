Both of South Carolina’s U.S. senators voted to block an independent commission on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Senate Democrats tried to invoke cloture on Friday to bring a vote on creating the commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, when supporters of former President Donald Trump clashed with police and stormed the Capitol where Congress was certifying the election of Joe Biden as president. However, only 54 senators voted in favor of cloture, short of the required 60 votes required to move the legislation forward.