Wisconsin State

Wisconsin public schools to get fraction of what Evers wants

By Scott Bauer
WSAW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin public schools would receive $150 million more in state funding over two years under the Republican budget plan to be approved by a legislative committee. That is less than 10% of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for. It was not immediately clear Thursday if...

