Pyer Moss Always Sold Out Series Part 3: “Production and Persuasion” — A cry for help by Tracee Ellis-Ross
Pyer Moss has released “Production and Persuasion” — A cry for help by Tracee Ellis Ross. The limited short film is the third installment of the brand’s “Always Sold Out” Series. The visual follows the shape-shifting fashion mogul as she scoures the globe in search of production for the always sold out collection: Pyer Moss. From LA Valley Girl to highly caffeinated New Yorker, Ellis Ross embodies the collective intense anticipation of inventory availability.respect-mag.com