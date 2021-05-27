newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Pyer Moss Always Sold Out Series Part 3: “Production and Persuasion” — A cry for help by Tracee Ellis-Ross

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePyer Moss has released “Production and Persuasion” — A cry for help by Tracee Ellis Ross. The limited short film is the third installment of the brand’s “Always Sold Out” Series. The visual follows the shape-shifting fashion mogul as she scoures the globe in search of production for the always sold out collection: Pyer Moss. From LA Valley Girl to highly caffeinated New Yorker, Ellis Ross embodies the collective intense anticipation of inventory availability.

respect-mag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Williams
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persuasion#Cry For Help#New Yorker#Part 3#Film Production#Series Production#Original Films#Short Film#Collection#Self Deprecating Humor#Love#Brand#La Valley Girl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HelloGiggles

Tracee Ellis Ross Got Real About the Struggle of Learning to Love Her Hair

"Why would anyone want to buy hair-care products from an actress?" It's that very question that pushed Tracee Ellis Ross to continue pursuing her dream of carving out a space for herself and her hair in the beauty market. In her May 17th cover story for Marie Claire, the actress and CEO is opening up about her tumultuous relationship with her own hair, sharing that it's something she's struggled with since she was a young girl.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Tracee Ellis Ross Covers 'Marie Claire,' J.Crew Has a New Creative Director

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. Shiona Turini styled Tracee Ellis Ross in a bold JW Anderson look for the Summer 2021 cover of Marie Claire. The accompanying cover story, written by Lola Ogunnaike, focuses on the bold and joyful life Ross leads, along with her impressive list of ongoing projects. Plus, Ross opened up to Ogunnaike about learning to love her hair, growing up as the daughter of a music icon and what she hopes to accomplish as Ulta Beauty's diversity and inclusion adviser. {Marie Claire}
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross’ dreamy satin tracksuit was designed by her costar

Tracee Ellis Ross’s killer style runs in her TV family too. The Black-Ish star shared a video of herself dancing around her backyard in a printed Adidas Originals tracksuit designed by her costar Yara Shahidi, who plays her daughter on the show. As Tracee pranced around with two french braids in her hair, she strutted towards the camera and said ,"Thank you Yara. This is fabulous," and showed off the zip-up detailing in the top.
Celebritiesrespect-mag.com

Questlove Supreme with Special Guest Tracee Ellis Ross – Out Now

Acclaimed music & pop culture-based iHeart Podcast Series, Questlove Supreme, today releases exclusive interview with four-time Emmy nominated actress, producer, and businesswoman Tracee Ellis Ross. Listen to the podcast HERE. Prior guests on Questlove Supreme have included Mariah Carey, Zoë Kravitz, James Taylor, Seth Rogan, Estelle, Jimmy Fallon, Kurtis Blow...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Watch Tracee Ellis Ross’ New Pyer Moss Campaign Ad

Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest person featured in Pyer Moss’s new short film campaign “Always Sold Out,” where she pretends to call people from across the globe to help Pyer Moss with its production. Directed by Kerby Jean-Raymond, Darrin James, and City James, Ross dives deep into her satirical...
Designers & Collectionsgofugyourself.com

Alicia Silverstone Modeled for Rodarte This Season

The author of the Vogue review did a good job weaving some Clueless references into her piece, given the appearance of Cher Horowitz herself in the story. One of the crucial lessons of Clueless is that the right outfit can change your stature, your mood, even your life. The Mulleavys understand this, and they imbue that cinematic sense of dressing up for who you aspire to be into their collections. They’re famous for their blancmange red carpet dresses, but the Mulleavys do make clothing for people’s actual, beautiful, and mundane lives. Some might bristle at the sight of stretch pants in the assortment here. “We are thinking about how people want to wear things,” Laura says. “I don’t think I could even design outside of this moment.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Tracee Ellis Ross Proves You Can Go Glam at Home in a Hot Pink Towel Dress & 5-Inch Heels

Tracee Ellis Ross just proved that you can in fact be chic working from home. Ellis Ross’ most recent Instagram post features her in a coral-colored cloth dress and patent leather pointed-toe heels. The vibrant dress that sent fans into a frenzy is the epitome of comfy-cute. Showcasing a terrycloth material that gave off an elevated towel vibe, the Golden Globe winner sat in her Los Angeles home to take the picture.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Bad Bunny, Tracee Ellis Ross, Devon Lee Carlson, and More

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Bad Bunny post a dreamy look on the feed. The last time was when he wore a crop top in a bathroom selfie that showed off his washboard abs. But no fear, the babetastic artist gave us an eyeful in what looks like to be a private plane selfie: he wore a sky blue t-shirt, a shorts set with a matching hat, and a workwear-style brown jacket covered in pins. So what was Bad Bunny up to? I guess we’ll have to wait and see what he drops next.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Tracee Ellis Ross Supports Her ‘Daughter’ in Head-to-Toe Yara Shahidi x Adidas Sweats & Sneakers

Tracee Ellis Ross gave a sign of support for her on-screen daughter this week in the coolest way. The “Black-ish” star took to Instagram to show off her new tracksuit courtesy of Yara Shahidi and Adidas. Shahidi, who plays Ellis Ross’ daughter on the ABC series, launched her collection last week featuring pieces inspired by the “Grown-ish” actress‘ Iranian roots. Pulling Persian influences with statement graphics, the new satin top retails for $180 with matching pants selling for the same price at Adidas.com.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns with bold new hairstyle

Tracee Ellis Ross typically sports gorgeous long, curly hair – but earlier this week she wowed fans with a bold new 'do. The Black-ish actress looked stunning rocking a sleek bob on the cover of Marie Claire. Tracee's hair fell just below her jawline and perfectly accentuated her killer cheekbones as she posed in a fluffy purple top.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Tracee Ellis Ross Takes the Cut Out Trend to a New Level in Peek-a-Boo Set & Pointy Heels

Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing cut outs, so naturally, we want to wear cut outs. On Sunday, the “black-ish” star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in “work” clothes. Posing from her backyard, Ross sported a turquoise set from Maisie Wilen. The look featured a perforated turtleneck and coordinating pants. Ssense.com offers the top in pink for $272.
TV & VideosPopculture

Tracee Ellis Ross Speaks out After 'Black-ish' Cancellation

Fans of the ABC sitcom Black-ish were devastated to find out that its eighth season would be its last. Created by Kenya Barris, the groundbreaking comedy followed Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) as they raise their four kids and navigate being Black Americans and all of the issues that come along with that. To celebrate getting to go out on their own terms and end the story of the Johnson family how they wanted, members of the cast and crew took to social media to sing the praises of the team.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross works up a sweat in a look you’d never expect

Tracee Ellis Ross makes fans swoon every week with her ensembles, but her latest look is a bit of a secret weapon. The Black-Ish star shared a hilarious video on Instagram Monday that showed her wearing a black Hotsuit sweatsuit and a black face mask as she danced around a gym to Rihanna’s Rehab like an ‘80s auntie.’