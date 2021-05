Michele Carvajal was the ideal No. 2 hitter for the Memorial softball team. Whether it was advancing or driving in the leadoff hitter, or getting on base and scoring herself, she was the engine that drove the Tigers offense. And her leadership had a dramatic effect on a very young, but talented squad. After struggling out of the gate with eight straight losses, the team played above .500 the rest of the way, including a season-ending four-win streak, the last three by one run each.